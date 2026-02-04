Goal.com
'Better without Erling Haaland!' - Superstar striker savaged after Man City destroy Newcastle in Carabao Cup semi-final without Norwegian's goals

Fans have savaged Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland after watching Pep Guardiola's side cruise past Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup without their Norway star's goals. Leading 2-0 from the first leg, City added to their tally courtesy of an Omar Marmoush brace and a goal from Tijjani Reijnders to secure a place in the final against Arsenal.

  • Man City set up final date against Arsenal

    Manchester City started with Haaland on the bench for the visit of Newcastle and wasted little time putting the game out of the Magpies' reach. Marmoush opened the scoring after seven minutes and added a second on 29 minutes. Reijnders then made it 3-0 just minutes later as City ran out 5-1 victors to set up a Carabao Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley. Haaland did come off the bench in the second half but could not add to his tally and has now found the back of the net just once in his last eight games in all competitions for City. 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-LEVERKUSENAFP

    Fans say Man City 'better without Haaland'

    Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the situation on social media, claiming City are better without the prolific striker.

    Man City fan @bestinthelandc posted on X: "Our press is better without Haaland. Big issue."

    Another supporter @omoselye0x added: "see how better we play across the lines without that norwegian donkey. haaland you will pay for your crimes."

    And @YonkoToni said: "Idk how i feel about Haaland anymore tbh love the dude but i feel like we play so much better without him."

    @Destiny247247 wrote: "We are more flexible with anyone not name haaland playing  strike… its football basics when you play without a Target 9. Plus these are games you can see mamoush better, games with enough Space to run behind."

    And @pepstrickyblues posted: "Haaland if you want to take your 40 goals against fodder and 100M a year wage’s elsewhere feel free!"

  • Guardiola talks Haaland's goal drought

    Guardiola has addressed Haaland's recent lack of goals and explains why he thinks his striker is struggling. He told reporters: "God bless that we have Erling in our team right now and all of the season. We are fortunate to have him and without him we would not be in the position we are in now. He brings a lot and is getting better at many, many things. There are a lot of games and it is an incredible period for games. Every three days there is a match, recovery is less with travel, tough conditions, central defenders [who are] tough. It is difficult but he'll be back."

  • Marmoush wanted hat-trick

    Marmoush spoke about his goals against Newcastle and admitted he wanted the hat-trick against Eddie Howe's side. He told Sky Sports: "We showed a very good mentality. We were together as a team, from the first minute we were very focused on the job. We showed our mentality and passion and are very happy to reach the final. The first goal was very lucky, my touch wasn't the best but the ball went in. I try to make the runs and be in the right place and I am very happy to score two goals. I wished to get the hat-trick today but I am very happy to score two goals and it gives us all confidence to win the game and hopefully we can win the final."

  • Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Manchester City will have to wait until Sunday, March 22, 2026 to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. In the meantime, the Cityzens will attempt to close the six-point gap to the Gunners at the top of the Premier League table. Guardiola's side are back in action on Sunday against Liverpool at Anfield.

