'The best thing that could have happened!' - Beth Mead reveals England's Euro 2025 defeat to France was ideal wake-up call as Lionesses aim to topple Sweden in quarter-final
Beth Mead believes that England’s Euro 2025 opener defeat to France was 'the best thing that could have happened' to the Lionesses, as they prepare for a high-stakes quarter-final clash against Sweden. With momentum now on their side after back-to-back big wins, Sarina Wiegman’s team are looking to peak at just the right time as they look to defend their 2021 title.
- Mead says France defeat helped spark England’s revival
- Lionesses face Sweden in high-stakes Euro 2025 quarter-final
- England chasing back-to-back titles after shaky group stage