'The best player in the world' - Florian Wirtz's massive ambition revealed as ex-Bayer Leverkusen head scout has no doubts new Liverpool star will shine in Premier League
Florian Wirtz's journey to Liverpool is backed by belief, ambition and raw talent plus a bold personal mission: becoming the best player in the world.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wirtz set sights on becoming world’s best player
- Former Leverkusen scout says he's a generational talent
- Liverpool move met with total confidence by insiders