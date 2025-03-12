FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-PSGAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Best game of football I was ever involved in' - Arne Slot hails 'incredible level' of Liverpool & PSG but bemoans new Champions League format after 'shock' round of 16 exit

A. SlotLiverpoolLiverpool vs Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainChampions League

Arne Slot declared the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League round of 16 tie against PSG as "the best game of football I was ever involved in".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Slot hailed Liverpool's efforts
  • Best match of Slot's career
  • Liverpool crashed out of Champions League
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
21218 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches