Harry Kane Vincent KompanyGetty
Aditya Gokhale

'One of the best compliments ever!' - Harry Kane blown away by Vincent Kompany's words after playing starring role in Bayern's Champions League win over Bayern Leverkusen

H. KaneV. KompanyBayern MunichBundesligaBayer Leverkusen vs Bayern MunichBayer LeverkusenChampions League

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has described boss Vincent Kompany's recent praise as 'one of the best compliments ever' after their win.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kane scores yet again against Bayer
  • Kompany compliments the England striker
  • Striker blown thrilled by manager's words
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Stan Sport AU logo
1428 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches