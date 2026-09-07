While home kits are bound by tradition and sacred club colours, away strips are where global sportswear giants get to break the rules. The 2026-27 campaign is officially upon us, and designers have pushed creative boundaries further than ever, blurring the lines between elite pitch performance and high-end terrace fashion.

From retro adidas Trefoil throwbacks to sleek, modern minimalist graphics, this season’s away drops feature an incredible mix of nostalgia and bold innovation. Whether it’s pinstripes reimagined for the catwalk, moody regional homages, or striking colour palettes built to steal the show on road nights, clubs across Europe and beyond have delivered instant classics.

GOAL rounds up the absolute best away strips dropping this season, feauturing the the standouts you'll be seeing everywhere from matchday away sections to city streets.