Bernardo Silva makes Man City history as he overtakes David Silva to become club's most successful player EVER

The win at Turf Moor was more than just another three points for Pep Guardiola’s side; it marked Bernardo Silva's 215th victory in the Premier League. In doing so, he moved clear of former teammate David Silva, who previously held the record with 214 wins during his legendary decade at the Etihad Stadium, as confirmed by the official Manchester City website.

Bernardo’s rise to the top of this list is a testament to his longevity and importance since arriving from Monaco in 2017. The Portuguese now sits alone at the summit, followed by the Spanish Silva, while former goalkeeper Ederson remains the only other player in club history to have crossed the 200-win threshold with 205 successes to his name.



