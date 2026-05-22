'I have an idea' - Bernardo Silva breaks silence on his future ahead of Man City exit

Addressing the intense media scrutiny surrounding his next destination, the Portuguese international remained coy on specific negotiations but outlined his exact timeline. Speaking to Canal 11, Silva said: "I don't have [anything finalised], and I don't know where I'm going to play. I really don't know. I have an idea of ​​what I want to do. I'm talking to my agent, but I don't know where I'm going to play next season. I really don't know.

"I can manage it, because I've already told my agent that the decision will only be made at the end of the season. I just want to be focused on Man. City and then I'll make the decision based on the options I have. I want to decide between the end of the season and the start of national team training to have a clear head. So as not to mix things up, because the World Cup is too important to be thinking about other things."

When pressed on whether a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League had been completely ruled out at this juncture, the midfield maestro chose to sidestep the inquiry. He said: "I could answer, but from a negotiating point of view it doesn't make much sense. I prefer not to answer... I have contacts, I know of some intentions, I know who wants it, who doesn't, who might eventually want it, I haven't discussed values, there's nothing on the table. It's not worrying. I'm relaxed. I have good options. I have preference orders. Whatever comes up will always be good."