Getty Images Sport
'I believe in me!' - Benjamin Sesko opens up on goalscoring streak for Man Utd and makes feelings clear on super sub role after grabbing three points at Everton
Sesko makes the difference from the bench
The Slovenian striker scored three goals in two games while Darren Fletcher was caretaker boss following Ruben Amorim's sacking, starting the league game against Burnley and the FA Cup third round defeat by Brighton. He is still yet to start a match since Carrick took over but he has proved just as effective, scoring in three of his five cameo appearances.
The £74m striker is also slowly paying off his transfer fee, with his goals against Fulham, West Ham and Everton earning United a total of five points to take them closer to their ultimate objective of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in three years.
Sesko emphasised how much self-belief he has after proving the difference for United on Merseyside and he explained why he was happy to play the role as finisher rather than starter.
- Getty Images Sport
Sesko: Doesn't matter if I start or not
Sesko told Sky Sports: "For me, it's important whenever I come on to try and help the team. That is why I'm here. Whether that is five minutes or 90 minutes, it doesn't really matter. It's about showing I can deliver if I possibly can and I'm really happy with that. I believe in me and so do the other players as well. They know what they are going to get when I arrive in the game. It's up to me to deliver of course."
"It was really important for us to win this game. It was really difficult. We were fighting. They were fighting. It was a really 50/50 battle but we managed it until the end and secured the win."
Carrick: It was a ruthless finish
Carrick praised Sesko's impact and was delighted with the contribution of fellow summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbemuo to the goal. He said: "Great finish, it was a ruthless finish, I like the way he put it away with real confidence. Great play from Matheus [Cunha] and Bryan [Mbeumo] to set it up, we have the players to play on the break. Delighted for Ben again, coming on and making the difference."
The coach also highlighted Senne Lammens influence on the result after the Belgian goalkeeper made a stunning save to deny Michael Keane late on and dealt expertly with Everton's many crosses into the box.
"He made a couple really good saves, he looked calm and composed in a tough environment," the coach said. "A lot of corners coming in under his crossbar, didn't get flustered, took some good chances and clean hands. He was immense for us tonight."
- AFP
When will Sesko start?
Carrick insisted he was happy with Sesko's performances despite not starting him yet and he said there was no issue with him continuing to be a substitute. He explained: "I get why everyone's talking about it and making a big deal out of it but I've got a really good relationship with Ben. We've had some really good conversations and he's in a really good place.
"Part of us is helping him take steps and his development, growing him as a player. Sometimes that's little steps, sometimes that's bigger steps. He's taken some huge steps recently in terms of the goals he scored and the impact and that confidence and belief that he's playing with now is great to see.
"We've got to manage that and we've got some good forwards so it's one of those decisions that we've got to try and get right. But I've got no problem with Ben and he hasn't got an issue. He obviously wants to play but he's been how he's always been, the work he's putting in and his attitude to come on and do what he's done again... He's finished with so much confidence and belief, it was a ruthless finish which sums up where he is at the moment."
Advertisement