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Manchester United v Sabah FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Perfection in M16! Benjamin Sesko fires warning to City as Red Devils cruise on Champions League comeback

Manchester United
Champions League
B. Sesko

Benjamin Sesko described Manchester United's 4-0 victory over Sabah as 'perfect for everyone' after scoring in their Champions League return at Old Trafford. The Slovenian striker hailed the team's dominant performance as ideal preparation for Sunday's Manchester derby.

  • Red Devils mark Champions League return in style

    Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League after a three-year absence with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani side Sabah at Old Trafford. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring before Bruno Fernandes doubled the advantage during a dominant first-half display.

    Benjamin Sesko added a third on the stroke of half-time before Lisandro Martinez netted his first Old Trafford goal to complete the scoring.

    Patrick Dorgu also featured as United earned a satisfying opening victory in front of their home supporters.

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    Sesko breakdown on rounding the keeper

    Sesko grabbed his second goal in as many matches, following up his weekend strike against Everton with a composed finish. The Slovenian forward capitalized on a rushing Stas Pokatilov, rounding the Sabah goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the empty net.

    Speaking post-match to TNT Sports, the striker expressed his joy at converting the opportunity and cap off a clinical team move.

    "I saw him rushing out and I was quite overjoyed to take the ball away from him to make the goal a little bit easier," Sesko explained. "Of course, I'm happy."


  • Striker praises shared goalscoring responsibility

    Having four different goalscorers on the scoresheet highlighted United's attacking depth and versatility across the front line. Sesko emphasized that sharing the goalscoring load across the squad provides a massive boost for momentum and overall team morale.

    The forward praised the electric atmosphere generated by the supporters inside M16 during their European return.

    "It was perfect for everyone, especially our fans," Sesko noted. "It means a lot to them, especially to see so many goals. I think it's important, especially when everyone can score a goal."

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    United build confidence ahead of Manchester derby

    With three points secured on their European return, United immediately shift their focus back to Premier League duties. The Red Devils host leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday in a highly anticipated derby clash.

    Sesko remains confident that the decisive European win provides the ideal springboard for their domestic challenge.

    "The confidence boost here is definitely big," Sesko added. "Now, it's important to recover very well and obviously focus on the derby."

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