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Benjamin Sesko breaks silence as Man Utd striker suffers fresh injury blow and withdraws from Slovenia squad
Sesko suffers fresh injury setback
The 23-year-old striker was absent from United's 1-1 Premier League draw at Fulham on the weekend after missing training in the wake of their 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton. Consequently, Sesko was forced to pull out of Slovenia's upcoming Nations League clashes against Scotland, North Macedonia, and Switzerland.
Instead of joining his international team-mates, the forward will remain in England to undergo medical examinations. United confirmed the approach in an official update on Monday, stating: "Benjamin will undergo tests this week before defining his individual recovery plan."
This is a recurrence of a shin issue that originally surfaced during the spring. The forward played through the pain barrier for two months to help the Red Devils secure Champions League qualification, but the problem has continued to linger.
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Slovenia striker shares his disappointment
Taking to Instagram to address his latest fitness blow, Sesko expressed his frustration at missing out on international duty. The striker reiterated his commitment to his country while emphasising the need to prioritise his long-term recovery.
"I am very sorry that I will have to miss the national team's upcoming matches," Sesko wrote on his Instagram story. "I have always played for Slovenia, and always will, with heart and pride. Right now, the most important thing is to focus fully on my recovery. I am already working on getting back on the pitch as soon as possible to help both the national team and my club once again."
He added his support for his international team-mates, stating: "I believe in our guys, and I am convinced that this time, too, they will display the team spirit that has always defined us. I can't wait to wear the national team jersey again; until then, I will be Slovenia's biggest fan. Go Slovenia!"
A frustrating spell at Old Trafford
This latest withdrawal marks the fourth international camp Sesko has missed since his €76.5 million (£66.4m) switch from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025. He was sidelined for the November internationals due to a knee issue, before skipping the March break to rest his shin. A further aggravation against Liverpool in May ruled him out of Slovenia's summer friendlies, with his last cap coming in October 2025.
These repeated absences have reportedly sparked tension between United and the Slovenian national setup. While the striker claimed to feel physically "perfect" earlier this month, his ongoing shin problems suggest the issue was never fully resolved.
Despite netting 12 times last season, the 23-year-old has endured a difficult start to the current campaign. He has managed just two goals so far and has yet to feature in a Premier League starting XI.
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Race against time for Spurs clash
United will use the international hiatus to carefully manage Sesko’s rehabilitation, hoping a period of sustained rest will prevent further long-term damage. The medical department is focused on finalising an effective recovery schedule over the coming days.
Carrick will be desperate to have his key attacker back in contention when domestic football returns. United are scheduled to host Tottenham at Old Trafford on October 10, giving Sesko a crucial window to prove his fitness ahead of a vital Premier League fixture.
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