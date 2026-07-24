Benjamin Sesko set Man Utd goal target that should be ‘written in his contract’ - with 1999 Treble winner explaining how £74m striker can ‘fly’ in the Premier League

Having found themselves crying out for a prolific No.9 across several years, United turned to Sesko for inspiration during the summer of 2025. A £74 million ($99m) transfer fee changed hands when luring the highly-rated frontman away from RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old endured a slow start to his time in English football, with it taking until September 27 - and his seventh appearance - for a new goal account to be opened. Just two efforts were recorded before the end of the calendar year, with more uncomfortable questions being asked of whether the Red Devils had acquired the right option.

Sesko ended the campaign in double figures, with the odd purple patch being enjoyed when fully fit and firing, with the promise of more to come after finally finding his feet at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Having proved himself capable of causing problems for Premier League defences, the challenge now is to raise his game even further and start posting personal bests on a regular basis. Sesko has only broken through the 20-goal barrier on two occasions in his club career to date.

United need him to smash through that mark in order to become serious challengers for the most prestigious of trophies - at home and abroad - with the very best in the business making a habit of ticking over at least one effort every other game.