Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

Benjamin Sesko explains why he snubbed Arsenal and Man Utd after penning new contract at RB Leipzig

Benjamin SeskoRB LeipzigBundesligaArsenalManchester United

Benjamin Sesko has explained why he decided to sign a contract extension with RB Leipzig despite attracting interest from the Premier League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sesko wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd
  • Slovenian signed contract extension to 2029
  • Striker says deal was 'logical step' for him
Article continues below