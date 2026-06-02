AFP
Benfica on verge of securing Jose Mourinho replacement as they raid Premier League for Portuguese head coach
Lisbon giants close in on Silva
According to The Telegraph, the 48-year-old is increasingly likely to end his five-year tenure in West London to return to his homeland. Benfica have offered the former Everton boss a lucrative contract worth just over £4m a year to step into the dugout. With his current deal expiring next month, the Portuguese giants are positioned to secure his services without paying a hefty compensation package.
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Manager remains tight-lipped on future
The former Everton and Watford manager has refused to completely commit his future to the West London club as negotiations intensify. Following a final-day victory over Newcastle United, Silva openly admitted that his next move remained up in the air.
He said: “To be honest I don’t know if for sure I will decide something. I will be the first one to enjoy a different farewell from the players and from the fans because the decision is not made yet. I am going to speak with the club again, like we have been speaking, and after that we are going to decide together.”
Mourinho triggers major European carousel
The sudden vacancy at the Estadio da Luz has been created by the movement of iconic head coach Mourinho. The veteran manager is poised to seal a sensational return to Madrid for the second time in his illustrious career. This impending switch follows a wider trend of managerial departures from the Premier League this summer, following the exits of Pep Guardiola, Arne Slot, and Oliver Glasner
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Craven Cottage board faces crucial rebuild
The London club must now prepare for a daunting transitional phase after a stable era under their departing manager. Having achieved a club-record 54 top-flight points, replacing his influence will require complex compensation structures for prospective targets. The board will likely test the waters for candidates like Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna as the summer transfer window approaches.