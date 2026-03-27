Ben White BOOED by England fans as Arsenal defender makes first Three Lions appearance since 2022

In a scene that divided the Wembley faithful, White was loudly booed by England fans as he made his first appearance for the Three Lions since a self-imposed exile began in 2022.

The 28-year-old defender was brought on by manager Thomas Tuchel in the 69th minute to replace Fikayo Tomori during the friendly clash against Uruguay.

The hostile reception served as a stark reminder of the lingering resentment among some supporters regarding White’s decision to leave the squad during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, White took just 12 minutes to silence the detractors, finding the back of the net from close range after Cole Palmer's corner was flicked on by Dominic Calvert-Lewin to give England the lead.



