Belgium player ratings vs Iran: Romelu Lukaku looks well off the pace while Nathan Ngoy sees red as Thibaut Courtois saves preserve disappointing draw

Belgium dominated possession and territory through a stop-start first half, but were indebted to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for keeping the game goalless as he showed superb reactions to deny Hossein Kanaani. Mehdi Taremi, meanwhile, had a goal ruled out by VAR for a narrow offside.

At the other end, Youri Tielemans and Maxim De Cuyper both stung the palms of Iran 'keeper Alireza Beiranvand, but the Red Devils struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities around the penalty area.

Courtois had to be on his toes early in the second half when he beat away an effort from Taremi while Beiranvand somehow denied De Cuyper from close range when it looked like the Belgium full-back couldn't miss after Kevin De Bruyne's cross wasn't cleared.

Garcia's team were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Ngoy fluffed an attempted back-pass and subsequently dragged back Taremi as he looked to bear down on goal. However, Belgium still came close to breaking the deadlock when De Cuyper was again denied by Beiranvand.

The draw leaves Belgium on two points from their opening two games, meaning only a victory over New Zealand on Friday will guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

GOAL rates Belgium's players from Los Angeles...