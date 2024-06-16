Don't write Belgium off quite yet! Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku rising from failed golden generation's ashes with new crop of top talents at Euro 2024

The Red Devils are set for a first major tournament since the dispersal of an exceptional group of players, but they still have the tools to thrive

No Eden Hazard, no Toby Alderweireld, no Dries Mertens; the Belgium squad will have a very different look to it when their Euro 2024 campaign kicks-off against Slovakia on Monday. The so-called 'golden generation' dispersed in the wake of a disastrous group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup - a tournament that was widely considered to be the country's final chance to claim an elusive piece of silverware.

Eighteen months on, new manager Domenico Tedesco is hoping a blend of experience - in the form of the vestiges of that special era - and youthful exuberance can propel the Red Devils on to spring a surprise in Germany. While many have moved on, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen all remain key players, while emerging talents such as Jeremy Doku and Johan Bakayoko suggest Belgium's time at the top isn't over just yet.

Something of an unknown quantity in their first major tournament since the majority of their golden generation stepped aside, they are barely in the conversation when it comes to Euro 2024 winners or even dark horses - but don't write Belgium off just yet...