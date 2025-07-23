VIDEO: Bayern Munich youngster hilariously announced as new signing for Portuguese club using viral 'Coldplaygate' jumbotron meme
Bayern Munich’s rising talent, Lee Hyunju, has signed with Portuguese club FC Arouca, but it wasn’t the transfer itself that grabbed headlines. Instead, it was the club’s unique and hilarious announcement that went viral on the internet as it was inspired by Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron's kiss cam moment, at a Coldplay concert.
- Byron meme invades football transfers
- Portuguese club goes viral with unique video
- Announcement AV won over the internet