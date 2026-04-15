Bayern Munich player ratings vs Real Madrid: Three Ballon d'Or contenders in the one forward line! Luis Diaz, Michael Olise & Harry Kane help Bavarians break Blancos curse in epic Champions League quarter-final comeback

The home fans were fearing the worst after Manuel Neuer gifted Arda Guler a goal inside the opening minute and even though Bayern quickly equalised through Aleksandar Pavlovic, Madrid's Turkish midfielder restored the visitors' lead with a fine free-kick.

Bayern levelled again, this time through prolific No.9 Harry Kane, but they were almost immediately done on the break, with Kylian Mbappe taking a pass from Vinicius Junior in his stride before sweeping the ball past Neuer to make it 3-2 to Madrid, and 4-4 on aggregate.

The second half wasn't quite as chaotic as the first, but the finish was pure drama, with Eduardo Camavinga getting himself sent off for two silly bookings and Bayern made the most of their numerical advantage.

Luis Diaz lashed home Bayern's crucial third goal before Michael Olise put the seal on a monumental victory for the hosts by bending the ball into the top left corner of Andriy Lunin's goal after picking up a pass from Kane wide on the right flank.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Bayern players on show in Munich...