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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-AUGSBURG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Mohamed Saeed

Bayern Munich player ratings vs Augsburg: Harry Kane assists twice but Manuel Neuer error costs Vincent Kompany’s side

Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
H. Kane
M. Neuer
Player ratings
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
Augsburg

Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Augsburg in a chaotic Bavarian derby defined by extreme statistical dominance and defensive fragility. Despite Harry Kane providing two assists, a historic early error and clinical finishing from the hosts forced the Rekordmeister to settle for a point.

Vincent Kompany will be scratching his head at the WWK Arena after witnessing his side dominate 70% of the ball and register a staggering 30 shots, only to leave with a 2-2 draw. The tone was set in the very first minute when a lapse in concentration allowed Raphael Fellhauer to put Augsburg ahead, marking one of the fastest goals in Bundesliga history.

Bayern’s structural dominance in the middle third was evident, but their high defensive line was repeatedly tested by Augsburg’s vertical transitions.

The second half saw a brief resurgence as Kane turned provider, setting up Ismael Saibari for the equaliser in the 55th minute. However, the defensive frailties resurfaced as Ricardo Ribeiro restored the hosts' lead against the run of play.

Bayern eventually salvaged a point through substitute Nathaniel Brown, again assisted by Kane, but the expected goals (xG) differential of 5.2 to 2.2 in Bayern's favour suggests this was a match they failed to win through poor finishing and individual errors at the back.

  • imago-sport-1084312614.jpgBeautiful Sports International

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Manuel Neuer - 3/10

    A day to forget for the veteran captain. Neuer was caught cold just one minute into the match, committing what has been described as a historic blunder to allow Fellhauer to open the scoring. While he made 3 saves thereafter, his sweeping was erratic and he lacked his usual authority in the box, finishing with a performance that will heighten questions about his current form.

    Dayot Upamecano - 5/10

    Upamecano was heavily involved in Bayern’s build-up play, but he struggled with the directness of Augsburg's counter-attacks. While he contributed to the team's 11 interceptions, his positioning for the Ribeiro goal was questionable, as the defence failed to squeeze the space effectively during a rapid transition.

    Jonathan Tah - 5/10

    The summer arrival found it difficult to contain Ribeiro’s movement. While Bayern dominated the air (winning 3 air challenges to 1), Tah was often caught in no-man's land when Augsburg bypassed the midfield. He lacked the recovery speed to cover the wide channels effectively in this specific tactical setup.

    Alphonso Davies - 7/10

    Davies was one of the primary sources of width, constantly pushing high to support the attack. His recovery pace was vital in preventing further damage on the counter, and he was instrumental in helping Bayern maintain their sustained pressure, which resulted in 9 corners throughout the match.

    Josip Stanisic - 6/10

    Operating on the right of the defensive unit, Stanisic was tidy enough on the ball before being replaced by Nathaniel Brown in the 67th minute as Kompany chased the game. He struggled to offer the overlapping threat required to break down a low block, though he was largely secure in his individual duels.

  • imago-sport-1084313210.jpgDeFodi Images

    Midfield

    Aleksandar Pavlovic - 7/10

    The youngster was the metronome for Bayern, completing the vast majority of his passes as the team racked up 582 total passes. Pavlovic showed great maturity in recycling possession and winning second balls, though he was occasionally overrun when Augsburg broke in numbers. Substituted in the 87th minute.

    Ismael Saibari - 8/10

    Saibari was Bayern's most clinical presence in the final third before his substitution. He took his goal beautifully in the 55th minute, timing his run to perfection to meet Kane's delivery. His energy in the half-spaces was a constant problem for the Augsburg backline until he was replaced in the 67th minute.

    Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

    Kimmich operated with his usual tactical intelligence, drifting between the lines to facilitate play. He was responsible for many of the team's 25 crosses and helped maintain the 70% possession share. However, he will be disappointed that the team's creative dominance didn't result in more clear-cut goals.

  • FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Luis Diaz - 6/10

    Deployed in a deeper role than usual, Diaz showed flashes of his technical brilliance but lacked the defensive discipline required to protect the central transition zone. He was substituted late for Leonhard Karl after a shift that saw him struggle to influence the final third as much as Kompany would have hoped.

    Michael Olise - 6/10

    Olise was a constant threat on the flank, contributing to Bayern's 30 total shots. While he dazzled with his dribbling, his final ball was sometimes lacking against a very congested Augsburg penalty area. He remains a vital cog in the machine but lacked the decisive touch today.

    Harry Kane - 9/10

    Even when he doesn't score, Kane remains the focal point of everything good about this Bayern side. He provided the assist for Saibari’s equaliser and again turned provider for Brown’s late leveller. With two assists and a central role in nearly every attacking move, he was the game's outstanding technician.

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  • FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Serge Gnabry - 6/10

    Came on in the 67th minute for Saibari. He added directness and forced the Augsburg wing-backs deeper, but he couldn't find the winning goal despite several sights at the target.

    Nathaniel Brown - 8/10

    A dream introduction for the substitute. Entering in the 67th minute for Stanisic, he stayed composed to score the vital 80th-minute equaliser from a Kane pass, justifying Kompany's decision to change the personnel.

    Leonhard Karl - N/A

    Introduced in the 87th minute. Too little time to make a significant impact on the proceedings.

    Tom Bischof - N/A

    A late tactical switch in the 87th minute. Had very few touches as the game reached its frantic conclusion.

    Vincent Kompany - 6/10

    Tactically, Kompany’s side were dominant, and the xG figures suggest his system created more than enough chances to win comfortably. However, the defensive vulnerability and the failure to account for Augsburg’s early intensity are marks against him. His substitutions were effective, particularly the introduction of goalscorer Brown.

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