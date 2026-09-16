Bayern Munich have been tipped to launch a future move for Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade as a long-term successor to Harry Kane, according to talkSPORT. Although Kane continues his prolific form after becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals for Bayern, the 33-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career.

Bavarian officials are assessing options to lead their frontline in the coming years.

Woltemade, who joined Newcastle from Stuttgart last summer, is viewed as a prime candidate to return to Germany.