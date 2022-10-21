Bayern Munich stars De Ligt and SaneGOAL
Mudeet Arora

Bayern Munich most expensive signings: How Bundesliga giants spent over €1.2 billion on incoming transfers

A quick look at the most expensive transfers in Bayern Munchen's history!

Bayern Munchen are one of the most successful clubs in world football. Period.

They have won the Bundesliga title a record 32 times, while also lifting the Champions League on six occasions over the course of their illustrious history.

And they have had some absolute ballers representing them on their way to all that silverware.

Just think Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Lothar Matthaus, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and many more.

Many of these high-profile names were brought in from other clubs as Bayern have historically proven they are not afraid to splash the cash if they feel the opportunity is right.

That approach has earned them plenty of rewards throughout the 21st century as they have secured the services of some true superstars.

Who have cost them the biggest transfer fees, though?

Bayern Munich most expensive transfers by season

SEASON

MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING

FEE

2022/23

Matthijs de Ligt

€67M

€137.5M

2021/22

Dayot Upamecano

€42.50M

€57.50M

2020/21

Leroy Sane

€60M

€77.25M

2019/20

Lucas Hernandez

€80M

€139.50M

2018/19

Alphonso Davies

€10M

€10M

2017/18

Corentin Tolisso

€41.50M

€116.50M

2016/17

Renato Sanches / Mats Hummels

€35M

€70M

2015/16

Arturo Vidal

€39.25M

€90.75M

2014/15

Medhi Benatia

€28M

€53.40M

2013/14

Mario Gotze

€37M

€62M

2012/13

Javi Martinez

€40M

€70.30M

2011/12

Manuel Neuer

€30M

€52.10M

2010/11

Luiz Gustavo

€17M

€17M

2009/10

Mario Gomez

€30M

€75.70M

2008/09

None

Nil

Nil

2007/08

Franck Ribery

€30M

€93.20M

2006/07

Lukas Podolski

€10M

€24M

2005/06

Valerien Ismael

€8.50M

€11.20M

2004/05

Lucio

€12M

€25.75M

2003/04

Roy Makaay

€19.75M

€27M

2002/03

Ze Roberto

€9.50M

€24.50M

2001/02

Claudio Pizarro

€7.54M

€20.54M

2000/01

Willy Sagnol

€7.70M

€10M

TOTAL

€1.27B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Bayern Munich top 10 most expensive transfers

