Another Englishman at Bayern Munich?! Marc Guehi set for fresh talks after agent meets with club chief Max Eberl
Bayern move early as contract clock ticks
Liverpool came close to signing Guehi last summer, only for Palace to pull the plug on deadline day when they failed to secure a replacement. The collapse of the £35 million ($46.6m) move dramatically changed the 25-year-old's future, and with his deal winding down, clubs know he could walk for free in 2026. With the window for pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs opening on January 1, Bayern intend to open talks. According to Sky Sports, Eberl plans to meet Guehi as soon as he becomes eligible to negotiate freely.
Earlier in the campaign, when asked about Bayern's discussion with Guehi's representatives, Eberl told DAZN: "It's absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market. Our clear goal is to extend Upa's [Dayot Upamecano] contract. That's our ultimate goal. If that doesn't work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That's the reason. I've not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market."
Palace boss Oliver Glasner has already revealed that the Eagles will have to reluctantly part ways with the defender next summer: "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year. The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal. And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."
Liverpool refuse to give up in race
According to an earlier report in The Times, Liverpool still view Guehi as a potential heir to Virgil van Dijk, who will be 35 next season. The urgency has increased with Ibrahima Konate’s contract expiring in 2026 and other clubs showing interest in the Frenchman. However, the failed move to Anfield appears not to have dented Guehi's admiration for the club. He recently revealed he has taken the disappointment in his stride, leaning on his faith and the support of team-mate Maxence Lacroix.
He told Sky Sports: "I think everyone has this perception that it was difficult. Actually, it wasn't difficult. It wasn't difficult at all. Because when you're focused on what's the most important thing, it becomes easy. I know that God has a plan for me, and whatever that plan will be, will come into fruition at some point. But, the goal and the focus has always been playing football and trying to do the best I can. And fortunately for me, I get to do it with people like Max."
Man City & Real Madrid also linked with defender
Pep Guardiola is said to have been impressed by Guehi’s professionalism after seeing how he responded to the breakdown of the Liverpool transfer. Despite City’s deep pool of centre-backs, uncertainty surrounds the futures of several key figures. John Stones, now 31, remains injury-prone, while Ruben Dias has shown signs of a physical decline. City have already begun preparing for the next phase of Guardiola’s defensive rebuild, and Guehi is seen as a player capable of competing for a starting role immediately.
Real Madrid are also in the market for defensive reinforcements, but with president Florentino Perez reluctant to sanction another nine-figure signing, Los Blancos are studying the free-agent landscape. Guehi’s name sits prominently alongside Upamecano and Konate on their list of potential arrivals. Madrid are preparing to lose both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba when their contracts expire in June. Last summer’s signing of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen was the first step in what will be a sweeping reshaping of the back line. Guehi, available without a transfer fee in 2026 and with relatively modest wages compared with elite continental defenders, fits the club’s model.
A defender in demand
Guehi's contract situation has placed him at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war involving multiple European giants. For now, his focus remains on Palace and on Man City, whom he will face on Sunday in the Premier League.
