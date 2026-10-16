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Bayern Munich veteran Manuel Neuer sidelined again as Vincent Kompany opens up on nagging injury after Augsburg horror show
Kompany provides worrying Neuer update
Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that Neuer remains a major doubt for the upcoming Bundesliga clash against Leipzig. The legendary shot-stopper has been struggling with a foot injury that saw him omitted from the squad for the recent Champions League trip to Norway, and he has yet to return to full training with the first-team squad. The Belgian coach is taking a cautious approach with his captain, refusing to set a definitive timeline for a return to the starting XI.
"Manu did not train yesterday. That means we have to see today how he feels and what the situation is like there. We don't have more information today. I don't want to take on the role of a doctor. It's on the foot, not on the thigh or the shoulder. It won't take that long. Whether it's tomorrow or next week, we'll see. He should first get a better feeling and train when he can, then this phase will be over again," the manager explained, as quoted by Sky Germany.
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Goalkeeping debate intensifies at Allianz Arena
The timing of Neuer's injury is particularly poor given the growing scrutiny regarding the goalkeeping hierarchy in Bavaria. Following a difficult performance against Augsburg, questions have been raised about whether the 40-year-old is still the undisputed number one or if fresh blood is required.
Club legend Oliver Kahn has been among the most vocal critics, expressing his dissatisfaction with the current setup involving Neuer and young deputy Jonas Urbig. Kahn believes the lack of a clear, long-term commitment to one specific direction is hindering the development of the younger keeper while creating unnecessary instability within the squad.
Urbig ready to step into the breach
Despite the external noise, Kompany has defended the club's handling of Urbig, who joined from Koln in January. The youngster is poised to start against Leipzig if Neuer fails his late fitness test, and the manager insists that the current competition for the gloves was always part of the long-term strategy at the Allianz Arena.
"We always have a plan. We try to carry out our plan. The fact that Jonas is now in this discussion is nice for us. We developed this situation ourselves. We've been saying that since he came from Cologne in January for two years. At the time, no one believed it would be possible because he hadn't even played in Cologne. He was the second goalkeeper," Kompany noted.
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Neuer remains central to Bayern plans
While the emergence of Urbig provides a safety net, Kompany was quick to remind supporters and critics alike of Neuer's massive influence. The veteran remains the cornerstone of the dressing room, even as his body begins to show the signs of a long and decorated career at the highest level of European football.
"Manu is a huge part of this whole story. It doesn't work without Manu, without his presence, without his leadership, without his performances during this time. We have a good constellation. Many would wish for that," Kompany concluded.
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