Bayern Munich veteran Manuel Neuer sidelined again as Vincent Kompany opens up on nagging injury after Augsburg horror show

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that Neuer remains a major doubt for the upcoming Bundesliga clash against Leipzig. The legendary shot-stopper has been struggling with a foot injury that saw him omitted from the squad for the recent Champions League trip to Norway, and he has yet to return to full training with the first-team squad. The Belgian coach is taking a cautious approach with his captain, refusing to set a definitive timeline for a return to the starting XI.

"Manu did not train yesterday. That means we have to see today how he feels and what the situation is like there. We don't have more information today. I don't want to take on the role of a doctor. It's on the foot, not on the thigh or the shoulder. It won't take that long. Whether it's tomorrow or next week, we'll see. He should first get a better feeling and train when he can, then this phase will be over again," the manager explained, as quoted by Sky Germany.