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Bayern Munich laugh off Michael Olise transfer rumours & point to contract length in attempt to ward off Real Madrid & Liverpool
Rummenigge unfazed by background noise
FC Bayern chairman of executive board Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has delivered a blunt response to the growing noise surrounding Olise’s future, insisting the club are relaxed despite reported interest from Europe’s elite such as Premier League champions Liverpool or La Liga giants Real Madrid. Rumours have intensified following the France international electric start to life in Germany, but the Bayern hierarchy view the speculation as nothing more than background noise in the modern media landscape.
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Bayern chiefs dismiss Olise exit talk
“Those are rumours that make everyone at the club smile. You know better than anyone how the media carousel works,” Rummenigge told Diario AS. He was quick to highlight that the Frenchman is tied down to a long-term deal, effectively ending any hopes of a cut-price deal. “He has three years left on his contract – nothing more to say. People go to the stadium for players like him.”
While Rummenigge laughed off the reports, the Bavarians' honorary president Uli Hoeness was more combative when addressing a potential €200 million bid from Liverpool. The outspoken chief questioned the Reds' recent recruitment strategy, suggesting that their massive financial outlay has not translated into dominance on the pitch.
“Liverpool have already spent €500 million this year and are having a very poor season. We won’t contribute to them playing better next year,” Hoeness remarked. “We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans worldwide, and it doesn’t help them much if we have €200 million in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it."
Focus turns to clash of titans
While Olise's future dominates headlines, Bayern are also preparing for a heavyweight Champions League clash against Real Madrid. Rummenigge described the fixture as the "game of all games," noting the historical weight of the two most successful sides in the competition's history.
“It’s the most-played matchup in Champions League history. There have been 28 meetings so far," he added. "Madrid have two more wins than us. It’s the same in the UEFA club rankings: they’re first, we’re just behind. It’s the pinnacle, the game of all games, a final before the final. It’s the tie that has generated the most buzz over time. In the 2000s we made life hardest for Madrid; lately they’ve taken the edge.
"The [Bernabeu] stadium weighs on you. The crowd does too. Back then you also had to be a bit wary of the referee you got (laughs), but the energy that stadium can generate is extraordinary... The stadium and the fans, together with the team, become a hurricane. You need nerves of steel, composure, and mental readiness."
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Firm stance on maintaining elite status
Bayern's leadership remains focused on maintaining their elite status by keeping players who draw fans to the gates. By dismissing the Olise exit talk as a mere media carousel, the club is signaling to both Real Madrid and Liverpool that any approach for the French international will be met with a firm rejection. With no release clause in his deal and several seasons remaining on his contract, the ball remains firmly in the Bavarians' court.