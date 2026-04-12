AFP
Bayern Munich make history with 54-year record as Vincent Kompany's men thrash St Pauli
Kompany’s men eclipse Gerd Muller's 1972 record
The record-breaking moment arrived at the Millerntor-Stadion as Bayern Munich took their season tally to a staggering 105 goals. In doing so, this team surpassed the legendary mark of 101 goals set by Gerd Muller and the iconic 1971-72 Bayern squad. It was a clinical performance from a rotated side that showed the incredible depth at Kompany's disposal. Jamal Musiala opened the scoring early on, but it was Leon Goretzka’s strike in the 53rd minute that officially etched this current crop of players into the history books.
"It is our goal to always win everything," Bayern coach Kompany told Sky following the match, clearly satisfied with the professional nature of the performance just days after his 40th birthday.
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Musiala shines despite recent criticism
Musiala was the spark for the visitors, finding the net in the ninth minute after being picked out by Konrad Laimer. The 23-year-old’s performance felt like a statement following recent comments from former club captain Oliver Kahn, who had suggested the playmaker should consider a break from international duties to focus on his fitness. St Pauli attempted to fight back and nearly equalised through Mathias Pereira Lage, but a desperate block from Min-jae Kim preserved the clean sheet and allowed the Bayern juggernaut to continue rolling forward.
Destruction in the second half
The floodgates truly opened after the interval as Bayern’s quality proved too much for the hosts. After Goretzka’s historic volley, Michael Olise quickly added a third with a precise finish into the bottom corner. Olise, who was subject to whistles from the home crowd, celebrated with a provocative gesture that underlined the visitors' total control of the contest. St Pauli, led by Alexander Blessin, remain in the relegation play-off spot and found themselves unable to cope with the relentless pressure. Nicolas Jackson added a fourth in the 65th minute, while Raphael Guerreiro rounded off the scoring late on to leave the hosts reeling and ensure the Bavarians moved further clear at the top of the table.
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Focus shifts to Real Madrid showdown
With the game comfortably won, Kompany was able to manage his resources effectively. The Belgian tactician made seven changes to the lineup that faced Real Madrid in the first leg, resting stars like Harry Kane. Key figures such as Joshua Kimmich and Olise were withdrawn early in the second half to ensure they remain fresh for the return leg in Spain. Having handled their domestic responsibilities with such ease, Bayern now host Madrid with the momentum of a record-breaking season behind them, looking to secure a place in the Champions League semi-finals.