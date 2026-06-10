'The money was crazy!' - Bayern Munich hero admits he was almost lured to PSG by Luis Enrique as German giants told him he could leave

In a candid new documentary titled 'Captain Kimmich' on ZDF, the versatile midfielder has opened up on a turbulent period in his career when his future at Bayern Munich appeared uncertain. As he entered the final months of his contract just over a year ago, Kimmich took time to consider his options, a delay that reportedly frustrated Bayern's supervisory board and briefly led to the club withdrawing their offer. During that period, he realised that key figures within the club, including sporting director Max Eberl, were open to the possibility of his departure. However, fresh talks with Eberl and Christoph Freund ultimately resulted in Kimmich signing a contract extension until 2029 in March 2025.

Speaking about a pivotal conversation with the Bayern chief, Kimmich explained that the door was left wide open for him to leave the club. "I talked to Max Eberl," Kimmich stated. "He then confirmed it to me again: 'If you want to go, then you are for sale, then that is possible.'" This confirmation from the board significantly shifted the player's mindset regarding his long-term future with the record German champions.