Bayern Munich target another Harry Kane-esque transfer but sporting director explains why move for Bayer Leverkusen hero Florian Wirtz may not be possible

Max Eberl insisted Bayern Munich can pull off another Harry Kane-esque transfer but a potential move for Florian Wirtz may not be possible.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kane was signed for €100m (£84m/$110m) from Spurs

Bayern might need to spend more for Wirtz

Leverkusen reportedly value the player at €150m (£125m/$155m) Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱