FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-BRATISLAVAAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Bayern Munich pay the price! Die Roten forced to settle for Champions League play-off place despite Harry Kane helping them to comfortable win over Slovan Bratislava

Bayern MunichChampions LeagueH. KaneThomas MullerBayern Munich vs Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava

Bayern Munich had to settle for a Champions League play-off spot despite Harry Kane's goal in a comfortable 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern had little trouble against Slovan Bratislava
  • However, victory was not enough to seal top-eight finish
  • Kompany's men will play two-legged tie to confirm last-16 spot
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

Stan Sport AU logo
1126 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches