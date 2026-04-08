Vincent Kompany owed 'a huge debt of gratitude' by Bayern Munich as CEO hails Manuel Neuer as 'X-factor' in win against Real Madrid

In the aftermath of the hard-fought victory in the Spanish capital, the Bayern hierarchy was quick to credit the tactical preparation of their head coach. Addressing the team during the post-match banquet, Dreesen singled out Kompany for his role in the triumph. The CEO’s words reflected a growing confidence in the manager, who has successfully navigated one of the most daunting fixtures in European football.

“Vincent, we all owe you a huge debt of gratitude. You prepared the team perfectly for the opponent, for the game and for this stadium,” Dreesen said during his speech. He continued to salute the overall effort of the squad, adding: “You showed a fantastic performance. It was a great team performance.”

The win puts Bayern in a commanding position as they look to secure a place in the semi-finals against either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool.



