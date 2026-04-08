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Vincent Kompany owed 'a huge debt of gratitude' by Bayern Munich as CEO hails Manuel Neuer as 'X-factor' in win against Real Madrid
Kompany’s masterclass earns executive praise
In the aftermath of the hard-fought victory in the Spanish capital, the Bayern hierarchy was quick to credit the tactical preparation of their head coach. Addressing the team during the post-match banquet, Dreesen singled out Kompany for his role in the triumph. The CEO’s words reflected a growing confidence in the manager, who has successfully navigated one of the most daunting fixtures in European football.
“Vincent, we all owe you a huge debt of gratitude. You prepared the team perfectly for the opponent, for the game and for this stadium,” Dreesen said during his speech. He continued to salute the overall effort of the squad, adding: “You showed a fantastic performance. It was a great team performance.”
The win puts Bayern in a commanding position as they look to secure a place in the semi-finals against either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool.
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Neuer remains the world-class X-factor
While Kompany received the tactical credit, the performance of Neuer between the sticks was the primary talking point in the wake of the game. At 40 years of age, the veteran goalkeeper proved he remains among the elite, making several crucial interventions to preserve Bayern’s lead and earn the man of the match award. His ability to frustrate Real Madrid’s star-studded attack was the difference-maker throughout the ninety minutes.
Dreesen was effusive in his praise for the club captain, highlighting the disparity in goalkeeping quality on the night. “We had something in our game today that Real didn't have: our X-factor, our 40-year-old, our world-class goalkeeper. Manuel, you were extraordinary today,” the CEO remarked.
Despite some shaky distribution at times, Neuer was noted for the way he oozed confidence inside his own penalty area while denying the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.
Overcoming the Bernabeu ghosts
A victory in Madrid is a rare feat for the Bavarian giants, who have struggled at the Bernabeu in recent years. The hostile atmosphere and the individual brilliance of players of Mbappe and Vinicius' calibre often proved too much in the past, but Kompany's tactical setup allowed Bayern to dominate large spells. Goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane gave the visitors the platform they needed to secure a famous result.
The intensity of the match was palpable, with Real Madrid pushing late on to find an equaliser after Mbappe pulled a goal back. However, the German side's discipline remained intact. It was a significant shift for a team that have frequently fallen short in this specific stadium, finally putting an end to a negative streak that had hovered over the club's recent history against the 15-time champions and perennial masters of the competition, celebrating the Germans’ first win over Real Madrid for 14 years.
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The job is only half done
Despite the celebrations and the high praise from the board, Dreesen was careful to remind his staff and players that the tie is far from over. Winning the first leg away from home is a massive advantage, but the return fixture at the Allianz Arena will require the same level of focus if they are to book their ticket to the final four.