Bayern Munich 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Classic and retro have dominated the early buzz, as Bayern Munich’s leaked 2026–27 kits spark excitement among fans. It’s hardly surprising for some, with adidas having masterminded Bayern’s kits for over 50 years.
Along with the fans being enthused about the expected return to classic aesthetics, there’s also a major branding change regarding the back of the shirts, with ‘FC Bayern’ being used officially instead of the full ‘FC Bayern Munchen’.
Note: Important: None of these kits have been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.