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Bayer Leverkusen confirm surprising new coach to replace Kasper Hjulmand after Andoni Iraola and Filipe Luis rejections
Leverkusen secure Hjulmand successor
Leverkusen have formally appointed Martinez as their new head coach following a frantic summer search. The Spaniard has agreed a contract running until June 2028 and will officially assume control of the Werkself in July. Martinez succeeds Hjulmand, who leaves the BayArena after less than a season in charge. The club pivoted to the former Toulouse manager after potential moves for Iraola and Luis collapsed.
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Ex-Barca academy coach arrives
The former goalkeeper spent three years in charge of Toulouse, having initially arrived as an assistant before taking over as head coach in 2023. He guided the team to an 11th-place finish in Ligue 1 in his debut campaign, taking them up to 10th the following year before ending the 2025-26 campaign in ninth.
The 42-year-old, who has experience coaching in the Espanyol and Barcelona youth academies, takes over a Leverkusen side recovering from an underwhelming season. After seeing successful coach Xabi Alonso leave for Real Madrid, their campaign got off to a woeful start under Erik ten Hag, leading to his early sacking. While Hjulmand was able to steady the ship, he could not lift Leverkusen higher than a sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga, ensuring they go into next season's Europa League.
Bayer happy with 'modern' manager
Leverkusen officials chose Martinez due to his structural tactical background and historical work with elite youth academies. Chief executive officer Fernando Carro explained: "As Bayer 04, we have made significant progress both domestically and internationally over recent years. Our goal remains to be permanently competitive at the highest level and to further consolidate our position among Europe's leading clubs.
"We are convinced that Carles Martinez, with his impressive coaching profile, fits this ambition perfectly. He embodies a modern type of manager who can develop our highly talented squad, lift them to a consistently high level, and guide them to tangible success."
Managing director for sport Simon Rolfes emphasised: "We have carefully considered which manager best suits the next phase of Bayer 04's development. At Toulouse, Carles Martinez successfully developed numerous young players and forged an internationally diverse squad into a strong unit.
"Alongside this valuable experience, he brings high technical expertise to Leverkusen from his time in the FC Barcelona youth academy. Carles is a coach with clear principles and a modern philosophy of the game. We are convinced that he can provide the right impetus for our sporting future."
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New era starts with Europe on horizon
The incoming manager must immediately prepare his inherited squad for a demanding domestic and continental campaign.
Martinez will look to build momentum ahead of the summer transfer window closing, with the club hierarchy finally finding their man after failed pursuits of fellow tacticians Iraola, who has taken over at Liverpool, and Luis, who chose Monaco instead.