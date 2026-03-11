How did we do?! Bayer Leverkusen boss approaches Arsenal set-piece coach after German side score from corner in Champions League clash

They were on the receiving end of such efficiency on Wednesday, however, as Leverkusen opened the scoring in the 46th minute through a Robert Andrich header, while Kai Havertz rescued a draw for Arsenal with a clinical penalty in the 89th minute.

Following Leverkusen's opener, cameras caught Leverkusen boss Hjulmand speaking to Arsenal’s set-piece coach on the sidelines, in what appeared to be a moment of pride for the Danish manager after his team successfully struck using Arsenal’s signature strength.