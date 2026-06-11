Barred World Cup referee Omar Artan appointed to take charge of UEFA Super Cup final between PSG & Aston Villa

In a surprising turn of events, UEFA has confirmed that Artan will take charge of the season-opening showpiece between PSG and Aston Villa on August 12. The match, which will be held in Salzburg, marks a significant moment for African officiating, with Artan becoming the first referee from the continent to lead a major UEFA final.

The appointment comes just days after Artan was forced to return to Somalia. He had arrived in Miami to join the World Cup match officials' base but was blocked by U.S. Border and Customs Protection. A statement from the authorities cited "vetting concerns" for his removal, a decision that has sparked widespread debate across the football world.