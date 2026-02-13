Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal ridiculed by Diego Simeone during disastrous defeat to Atletico Madrid

Simeone may have the right idea when it comes to containing the very obvious threat that Yamal poses. His fellow coach, Girona boss Michel, recently claimed that getting under the Ballon d’Or hopefuls skin is the best way to stop him from tearing defences apart.

Michel has said, with Barca due to face Girona on Monday: “I think all coaches look for ways to stop Barça’s attack . Their right flank is one of their weapons, because of Lamine Yamal. I already said back then, when I saw the impact he had in LaLiga as soon as he arrived, that we were talking about possibly one of the players who is going to define an era worldwide.

“He’s very difficult to stop because now, in addition to his individual skill, he also has the passing ability. Most dribblers struggle to look far ahead and deliver that cross or that forward pass, but with Lamine, if you give him an inch so he can’t face you head-on, he’ll deliver the pass. He’ll deliver the pass with the outside of his foot and he’ll deliver the cross. And then, if you stay too close to him, he’ll dribble past you. So, we’re talking about a game-changing player.

“I don’t want to give you any clues, but obviously the way you apply pressure is very important. You have to give Lamine Yamal a bit of a hard time.”