Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Hansi Flick hails 'almost perfect' Barcelona as five-star Catalans seize top spot in Liga

H. Flick
Barcelona
Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
LaLiga

Barcelona have seized sole control of the Liga summit after delivering a ruthless 5-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday. The dominant performance capitalised perfectly on Real Madrid's shock defeat against Real Betis, prompting manager Hansi Flick to praise his squad's flawless execution.

  • Barcelona seize league summit

    Blaugrana have successfully stormed to the top of the Liga table in emphatic fashion. The Catalan giants secured sole possession of first place on Sunday after dismantling Valencia with a resounding 5-0 victory. The comprehensive result arrived at the perfect moment for the Barca. It allowed them to fully capitalise on a costly stumble from fierce rivals Madrid, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Betis earlier.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-VALENCIA-BARCELONAAFP

    Flick praises training standards

    Following the final whistle, Flick was understandably delighted with the comprehensive nature of the victory. The German tactician branded the dominant display against Valencia as an "almost perfect" performance from his squad.

    Despite the heavy scoreline, the manager insisted that the relentless showing was simply a natural byproduct of their rigorous preparations. He credited the squad's dedication on the training pitch for laying the foundation for such a ruthless weekend result.

    "I am not surprised by what we achieved, as it reflects the quality of our training," Flick explained to the media. "It was an almost perfect match."

  • Manager demands tactical improvement

    Even after watching his team score five unanswered goals, Flick refused to let complacency settle into the dressing room. The manager was quick to highlight specific tactical areas where the Blaugrana must continue to evolve.

    The German coach specifically pointed to possession and game management as the primary focus for future development. He wants his players to dictate the tempo of matches even more thoroughly to suffocate any potential opposition threats.

    "I don't know if it needs saying after a 5–0 win, but there is always room for improvement," Flick noted. "We need to try to control the game even more, with more passing. There are still many matches to play this season, and we will continue to improve."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Shift focus to European competition

    With Barca now sitting completely at the top of the Liga standings, the challenge shifts toward maintaining this exceptional domestic form. However, before returning to Liga action against Levante on September 13, Flick's team will first face Feyenoord in their Champions League league-phase opener on Wednesday.

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL