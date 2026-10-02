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Barcelona in trouble? Real Madrid convinced UEFA can now sanction Catalan giants
Madrid demand urgent action over Negreira evidence
The long-standing tension between Spain’s two biggest clubs has reached a new boiling point as the fallout from the Negreira investigation continues to loom over Camp Nou. Real Madrid have recently intensified their efforts by providing UEFA with a massive collection of documents, spanning over 50,000 pages, which they believe proves that Barcelona’s historic payments to refereeing officials warrants immediate disciplinary intervention.
While a Spanish court case remains ongoing, the power brokers in the capital are pushing for the sporting authorities to move faster than the civil legal system.
In a formal move to ensure the matter does not fade away, the club published a Real Madrid official statement confirming that UEFA has received the extensive complaint. "UEFA has confirmed the receipt of the complaint filed by Real Madrid C.F. and the continuation of the investigation concerning payments made over the past two decades by F.C. Barcelona to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees.
The complaint filed by our club includes extensive documentation and evidence regarding events of extraordinary seriousness, which directly affect the integrity of the competition and confidence in the refereeing system," the statement read, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.
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Potential Champions League ban looms
The core of Madrid's conviction lies in the specific regulations that govern European football. Under UEFA’s statutes, any club found to be directly or indirectly involved in activities aimed at influencing the outcome of matches - whether at a domestic or international level - can be barred from participating in continental competitions.
For Barcelona, this could mean an exclusion from the Champions League for at least one full season, alongside a substantial financial penalty.
Real Madrid believe UEFA has enough evidence to act
Real Madrid insiders believe the new dossier provides the "missing link" that the governing body previously lacked to justify such a severe sporting punishment.
Furthermore, the Bernabeu board argues that paying a high-ranking refereeing official for a period of 15 years represents a fundamental breach of the UEFA ethical code.
They contend that sporting sanctions should not be dependent on the final outcome of the Spanish criminal trial. In their view, a club can be cleared of criminal charges in a court of law but still be held liable for disciplinary infractions under football’s specific integrity rules.
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Ceferin acknowledges gravity of the situation
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has not shied away from the magnitude of the scandal, previously describing the situation as one of the most serious he has ever encountered in the sport. Although he has maintained a degree of distance due to the independence of the disciplinary committee, his past comments suggest that the governing body views the allegations with extreme concern.
The demand for a swift resolution remains the priority for Real Madrid, who have stated they will continue to monitor the process closely. "Real Madrid C.F. considers it essential that, now that UEFA has this documentation, the investigation proceeds with the utmost urgency until its full conclusion, and that the competent bodies take the appropriate decisions in accordance with the severity of the verified facts."
"Our club will continue to actively collaborate with UEFA and take all actions within its power to clarify events that it deems incompatible with the principles of integrity, transparency, and fair play that should govern European football," the club added.
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