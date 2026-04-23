Barcelona ready to send Marcus Rashford back to Man Utd after he wastes 'golden chance'

Despite amassing 12 goals and 13 assists across 44 appearances, Rashford’s inability to influence major knockout ties has proved costly. The 28-year-old failed to record a single goal contribution across both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, a disappearing act that was mirrored in the Copa del Rey semi-final against the same opponents. These high-profile blanks, particularly while tasked with leading the line in Raphinha's absence, have convinced the Barcelona board that the forward lacks the clinical edge required for their long-term project. Indeed, Julian Alvarez remains a primary target for the summer, with Osasuna winger Victor Munoz another name high on the list.