'They have no f*cking idea!' - Barcelona star Gavi hits back at critics who claim he doesn't 'know how to play football' ahead of huge Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund
Gavi was blunt in his response to his critics ahead of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-finals clash against Borussia Dortmund.
- Gavi gives X-rated response to his critics
- Was told 'he doesn't know how to play football'
- Spaniard returned from long injury layoff in November