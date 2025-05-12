Barcelona smash matchday revenue record with €14m haul from El Clasico thriller against Real Madrid

Getty Images SportSattyik SarkarBarcelona smash matchday revenue record with €14m haul from El Clasico thriller against Real MadridBarcelonaReal MadridLaLigaBarcelona create new record in revenue from a single matchday from Sunday's thrilling El Clasico win over Real Madrid.Barcelona create all-time record for revenue from single matchdayThey took a giant step towards their 28th La Liga titleBlaugrana complete a clean sweep over Real Madrid this seasonFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below