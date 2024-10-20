Barcelona player ratings vs Sevilla: Robert Lewandowski keeps marching on! Polish striker at the double while Raphinha shines in easy win for Hansi Flick's side

Barcelona's top marksman and Brazil's flying winger ran the show as Hansi Flick's team stretched ahead of rivals Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season as Barcelona thumped Sevilla 5-1 to go three points clear at the top of La Liga.

The Poland international scored from the spot in the 24th minute after Raphinha was fouled in the box. Pedri then walloped in a blistering strike from range four minutes later.

Lewandowski was in the right place at the right time to divert Raphinha's shot into the corner six minutes from half time as the Blaugrana blew away the sorry visitors. Barca rang the changes in the second half and that took the intensity somewhat out of the game, before substitute Pablo Torre's deflected effort eight minutes from time made it 4-0.

Sevilla grabbed a consolation through the fast-breaking Stanis Idumbo in the 87th minute but Barca restored their four-goal cushion a minute later when Torre's free-kick fizzed into the goal. The result means they maintain their three-point lead over bitter rivals Madrid.

