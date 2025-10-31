AFP
Barcelona to run Camp Nou test with fans ahead of new target for official reopening
Barca confirm open training session test
Barcelona officially announced a first-team open training session at the Spotify Camp Nou on Friday, 7 November, which will double as a crucial operational test for the partially redeveloped stadium.
The session will be the first time fans can enter the stadium since its long-running construction began and will serve as a "technical and operational test" ahead of a full, competitive reopening.
A total of 23,000 fans will be allowed to attend as Barca take a vital step forward in the "gradual reopening process" as they work towards hosting an official La Liga fixture.
Camp Nou reopening nears
The first-team squad, led by manager Hansi Flick, will train at Camp Nou, with fans watching on from the Main Stand (Tribune) and Gol Sud (South Goal) areas. This corresponds to "Phase 1A" of the reopening, for which the club has confirmed it now "holds the first occupancy licence."
Ticket sales began on Friday and the club has confirmed all proceeds will go to the 'Polseres Blaugranes' (Blaugrana Bracelets) project, a Barca Foundation initiative supporting the emotional well-being of hospitalised children.
While the event allows fans a first glimpse of the new stadium, its primary purpose is technical. Barcelona confirmed the session will be used to verify the new infrastructure under live conditions.
In its official statement, the club described the event as a test "to ensure the proper functioning of systems, access points, and various aspects of the facility." This "general rehearsal" is a required step to gain final clearance for hosting competitive matches in the 23,000-capacity Phase 1A configuration.
A nightmare year of construction delays
This test event comes after a tumultuous year of setbacks for the Espai Barca project, which has been plagued by never-ending delays and controversy.
The original plan, stated by president Joan Laporta, was for the team to return to a partially opened Camp Nou for the club's 125th anniversary in November 2024. That deadline was missed by almost a full year, with the project reportedly running 317 days behind schedule as of mid-October 2025.
The project's delays have been scrutinised alongside a "bombshell report" concerning the selection of the Turkish construction firm, Limak.
According to the report, Barcelona's own technical experts rated Limak's €960 million bid as the worst option, scoring it below 50 out of 100. It was placed last behind rival bids from Ferrovial and FCC, with internal experts citing concerns over Limak's ability to justify its construction schedule and its demand for €200 million in initial financing, compared to just €12 million from competitors.
The club's management, led by Espai Barça director Joan Sentelles, allegedly overruled this "non-binding" technical report. The decision reportedly caused significant internal strife, leading to the resignation of board director Jordi Llaurado, who felt the process "lacked transparency."
The primary reason for selecting Limak, despite the damning internal review, was the firm's "aggressive timeline." Limak was the only bidder to guarantee a return to Camp Nou by the November 2024 deadline, a date competitors reportedly described to the club as "impossible."
With that "impossible" deadline now passed, the club is reportedly not enforcing contractual financial penalties for the delays. Officials have attributed the setbacks to external factors like material shortages, despite a reported contract clause stating that "any delay due to a lack or delay in the supply of materials" is the contractor's responsibility.
Why Barca rejected an earlier 27,000-fan return
Adding to the complex situation, the city council had already granted Barcelona permission to reopen Camp Nou for 27,000 spectators under the Phase 1A licence.
However, the club's board opted to reject this immediate return, choosing to remain at Montjuic. Club sources stated the decision "comes down to finances." The larger capacity at Montjuic currently offers higher matchday revenue, and the club believes a return to a partially open Camp Nou does not make economic sense until the 47,000-seat approval for Phase 1B is secured.
Phase 1B, which includes the side stands, is also necessary to host UEFA Champions League matches.
The club are now focused on securing approval for Phase 1B. Vice president Elena Fort, who oversees the Espai Barca project, recently explained the club's strategy to RAC1.
"We hope that phase 1B, which would accommodate 47,000 spectators, will be approved soon, because the works are finished and it's a matter of permits and project validation, and it's simpler than the approved phase," Fort said.
She also identified a new target window for the official, competitive return. "Any date would be good, because what we want is to return, but the end of November, whether it's against Athletic or Getafe, which would coincide with the club's 126th anniversary, would be a great match."
What next for the Camp Nou reopening?
The November 7 training session is therefore a mandatory test to certify the 23,000-capacity Phase 1A, even though the club have no intention of using it for an official match. The real goal is to secure the 47,000-seat Phase 1B permit.
The new target for the first official match back at the Camp Nou is now the La Liga fixture against Athletic Club on November 22.
On the pitch, the open training session gives Flick's squad a change of scenery as they prepare for their upcoming league match. The session takes place in the wake of the Champions League clash against Club Brugge and two days before Barcelona, currently second in La Liga and five points behind Real Madrid, travel to Balaídos to face Celta Vigo.
