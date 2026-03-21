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Barcelona prepared to offload Jules Kounde for the right price despite long-term contract extension
Barca prepared to offload Kounde
Per Marca, Barca no longer view Kounde as untouchable and will consider bids should they come in for the France international in the summer. Kounde signed a new contract until 2030 last summer but he has somewhat struggled for form playing under Hansi Flick, mainly due to their high line tactics.
Kounde has played mostly as a right-back but he has previously revealed that Xavi convinced him to move to Camp Nou because he was promised that he would play in the middle of defence, as he chose to snub Chelsea and move to Spain.
“I enjoyed our conversation," he said. "Time flew by, and that's always a good sign when you're talking so naturally. We mainly talk about football, which is what I like talking about most, especially with the manager, Xavi, who was one of the best players ever.”
He added: “I spoke to Tuchel and felt that he wanted me to go, but I simply preferred Xavi's approach.
“I chose Bara because I know that most of the time I will play in this position [centre-back].”
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Kounde's injury issues
Kounde has struggled with injuries this season and is currently ruled out with a muscle injury.
Following a series of clinical tests conducted at the club’s medical facilities after Kounde was injured against Atletico Madrid, the full extent of the damage has been revealed.
The Blaugrana issued a formal statement to update supporters on Kounde’s condition, noting that the Frenchman will be out for an unspecified period. The club statement read: "After tests carried out on Wednesday on the players Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde it was revealed that the French defender has an injury to the mid-third of the biceps femoris muscle in his left hamstring. His recovery will dictate his return to action."
Man City's interest
While Chelsea were interested previously, Barca's sporting director Deco confirmed that Manchester City made checks on Kounde's availability last summer.
They did not formalise that approach by making a bid, however: "No, there was no offer. The only thing I do know is that City, and now there's [new director of football] Hugo Viana and before that there was Txiki [Begiristain], were looking for a full-back, and of course they asked us if Kounde was on the market. And we told them no. So, there was no offer or any negotiation."
- AFP
What comes next?
Barca are currently top of La Liga, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid. Flick's side are next in action against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday as they go in search of another three points, though they will likely be without Kounde for the encounter.
They will also be without left-back Alejandro Balde, as Barca confirmed at the beginning of March that he has suffered a hamstring and faces a month on the sidelines.
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