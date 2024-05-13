Lamine Yamal Barcelona Real Sociedad GFXGetty
Barcelona player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Lamine Yamal does it again! Wonderkid carries Xavi's men back to winning ways as Robert Lewandowski fails to inspire

The youngster turned in a sparkling performance to lead his side to a win

Lamine Yamal played hero once again for Barcelona, scoring once and proving a menace all evening to guide the Blaugrana to a hard-fought 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Raphinha came close for Barca in the first half, pinging a shot off the post from outside the box. Yamal made no such mistake soon after, slotting a shot into the bottom corner after a well-worked counter-attack.

La Real enjoyed a flurry of chances after the break. Brais Mendez fired wide and Sheraldo Becker had a shot acrobatically blocked by Pau Cubarsi, who enjoyed an excellent showing after a shaky run.

The visitors could never find an equaliser, though, and were made to pay. Barca struggled to create after the break - not least due to a sloppy performance from Robert Lewandowski. Still, the hosts were awarded a late penalty following a lengthy VAR check, which Raphinha dutifully tucked away to seal a deserved 2-0 win.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Olympic Stadium...

