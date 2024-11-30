Barcelona player ratings vs Las Palmas: Not even Lamine Yamal can save Barca! Robert Lewandowski completely shut down as Raphinha heroics count for nothing in damaging La Liga loss

The Brazilian was the home side's biggest threat but he couldn't do it alone as their grip on first place loosened

Hansi Flick will have some strong words for his Barcelona players after their miserable performance in a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Las Palmas on Saturday. The Catalan side have taken just one point from their last three La Liga matches, giving Real Madrid, who are four points behind with two games in hand, a big helping hand in the title race.

Relegation candidates Las Palmas made clear they would be a huge threat right from the beginning as they exploited Barca's high back-line, but they squandered their early opportunities and the hosts soon took hold of the game. Flick's side were lacking a cutting edge, as they managed to work the ball into dangerous spaces but seemed too cumbersome to blast it home.

They came close to stealing the lead with the best chance of the first-half in stoppage time when Raphinha was unleashed from the halfway line. He left Las Palmas' defenders flapping around, but his effort hit the bar.

Article continues below

The second-half started much like the first, except this time Las Palmas were able to right their earlier wrongs as they charged forward on the counter-attack before Sandro Ramirez lashed beyond Inaki Pena.

By the 56th minute, Flick had made five substitutions - one due to injury - to change the tempo of Barca's attack and five minutes later his side were level when Pedri found Raphinha for the Brazilian to lash in from outside the box.

Just as it appeared Barca had the game under control, Las Palmas burst forward when Javi Munoz's fantastic pass bounced behind the defence for Fabio Silva to run onto and apply the finish. Try as they might, Barca simply couldn't find the second equaliser.

They came close with a fine Raphinha free-kick and a shot from Lewandowski deep in stoppage time, but ex-Barca goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and the yellow wall in front of him were strong enough to keep them out.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys...