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Krishan Davis

Barcelona player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Lamine Yamal gets the job done! Blaugrana stretch lead over Real Madrid - but wonderkid's injury could prove costly

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A Lamine Yamal penalty ensured Barcelona saw off a stubborn Celta Vigo side on Wednesday night to stretch their lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga to nine points. However, the 1-0 victory at Spotify Camp Nou came at a cost, as the wonderkid winger was forced off injured straight after converting the winner from the spot in the first half.

Predictably, it was Yamal who was the catalyst for Barcelona. Having already twice come within inches of scoring, the teenager's slaloming run drew a crude bodycheck in the penalty area shortly before half-time, and the 18-year-old dusted himself off to coolly convert the resulting spot-kick somewhat against the run of play. But rather than celebrate he immediately went down injured and was taken off.

That goal - which preceded a lengthy pause due to a medical emergency in the crowd - didn't open the floodgates, as Barca were made to grind out the result against their Europe-chasing visitors. They did have the ball in the net shortly after the break, but Ferran Torres' fine finish was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Ultimately, though, Hansi Flick's men were able to get over the line, crucially extending their lead at the top of La Liga to a surely insurmountable nine points with just six games to play in their bid to retain the title.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Spotify Camp Nou...

  • FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Made a fine early save but was a spectator for long periods of the game, as Celta failed to get shots in on goal.

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    A little cumbersome in his defending but got forward well, albeit his end product was lacking.

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    Very comfortable on the ball and able to step into midfield to support the attack. Made plenty of recoveries and won the majority of his duels.

    Gerard Martin (7/10):

    Solid at the back as he made plenty of contributions to the defensive cause for Barca on a challenging night.

    Joao Cancelo (N/A):

    Forced off after just 20 minutes after seemingly taking a blow to the thigh.

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    Midfield

    Eric Garcia (7/10):

    Showed his versatility, effective as as a sweeping defensive midfielder before dropping into the backline as a third centre-back. A true team player.

    Pedri (7/10):

    Grew into the game and began pulling the strings in the middle of the park with his flawless passing. Denied a fine assist by an offside call by VAR.

    Dani Olmo (5/10):

    Unable to influence proceedings in the No.10 role as the game passed him by somewhat before he was hooked.

  • FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (7/10):

    Electric as usual. Came inches away from scoring straight from kick-off. Won a penalty brilliantly and slotted it away before immediately being forced off with what looked like a hamstring issue.

    Ferran Torres (7/10):

    Put himself about physically and combined wonderfully with Yamal at times. Had a fine goal disallowed before being withdrawn.

    Gavi (5/10):

    Ineffective as a left-winger and hooked at half-time as a result.

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-CELTA DE VIGOAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Quite a few attacks came down his flank but he stood up to the challenge after his early introduction.

    Roony Bardghji (6/10):

    Didn't seize this rare opportunity to impress after Yamal was forced off. A serious downgrade on the teenager.

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    Immediately got involved in the physical battle and helped get his side over the line.

    Marcus Rashford (5/10):

    Another cameo that will do little to convince Barca to make his loan move permanent. One bad giveaway was jeered by the home fans.

    Frenkie de Jong (5/10):

    Not able to dictate proceedings in the same way at Pedri. Looked slightly uncomfortable further up the pitch as a No.10.

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    His gameplan was disrupted by two first-half injuries, not least the one to the talismanic Yamal. Barca were second best for long stretches but showed their grit to claim an important win.

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