Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Club: Another uninspiring display from bland Blaugrana as Frenkie de Jong and Pedri injuries give real cause for concern

This could have been Barcelona's chance. After Real Madrid dropped points in Valencia on Saturday, and Girona lost to Mallorca earlier on Sunday, Xavi's side had a slither of opportunity to creep their way back into La Liga's title race as they travelled to Bilbao to face Athletic Club. But they let those hopes slip again, as they were forced to settle for a drab goalless draw while injuries piled up once again.

Joao Cancelo came closest to breaking the deadlock for Barcelona early on, as his audacious long-range lob was hooked off the line by Yeray Alvarez. The Blaugrana endured an otherwise miserable first half, as Frenkie de Jong and Pedri were both forced off with injuries before the break.

Barca weren't much better after half-time, as while Xavi's side enjoyed the majority of possession, they had little to show for it. Even the usually electric Lamine Yamal looked lacking in ideas on the right-wing - a half-baked penalty shout serving as his only real action.

By the end of it all, Xavi was left watching a team that could never quite piece anything together. Barca could have crept back into the title race here; instead, they fell flat, which has been much the story of their season to date.

