Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Hansi Flick needs a Plan B! Joan Garcia and Alejandro Balde among biggest flops as Blaugrana's high line is horribly exposed in Copa del Rey thrashing

Atletico Madrid were given a huge boost early as Joan Garcia allowed a backpass to slip under his boot, before rolling over the line, despite Pau Cubarsi's efforts to clear. While the net was initially rippled by Ademola Lookman, replays proved it was, in fact, an own goal from the goalkeeper because the ball crossed the line.

Antoine Griezmann doubled Atleti's lead before the quarter-hour mark, as the France international ran onto Nahuel Molina's through ball and finished beautifully.

Jules Kounde even cleared off the line to keep Barca in the game, after they had hit the crossbar through Fermin Lopez.

And Atletico once again feasted on Barcelona's near-suicidal high line to add a third before half-time, a beautifully flowing move ending with a fine Ademola Lookman finish.

Before half-time, Fermin was sent through one-on-one, but Juan Musso was quick off his line to save, and just two minutes later, Julian Alvarez added a fourth with a vicious finish from the edge of the box.

In the second half, Cubarsi thought he had reduced the arrears, but his strike was chalked off after a frankly surreal eight-minute VAR delay.

Before full-time, a wild challenge from Eric Garcia saw him shown a straight red card, capping a truly awful evening for the Blaugrana.

