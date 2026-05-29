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Barcelona plot shock transfer swoop for Piero Hincapie despite Arsenal holding £45 million purchase option on Bayer Leverkusen loanee
Barcelona step up search for defensive reinforcements
The Catalans are continuing to reshape their squad ahead of the summer transfer window, with Flick keen to strengthen his defence. After securing a deal for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, the Catalan side are also prioritising Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.
According to the Daily Mail, Hincapie has now emerged as a leading target. Barcelona have reportedly cooled their interest in Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni and see the Ecuador international as a more attainable option. Hincapie’s ability to operate as a left-sided centre-back and his composure in possession fit Flick’s tactical demands. The 24-year-old is viewed as an ideal profile as Barcelona look to modernise their backline under the German coach.
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Arsenal remain firmly in control of the situation
However, Arsenal’s position in the deal appears strong. Hincapie joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Leverkusen last summer, with the agreement including an obligation to buy him for £45 million should he meet certain conditions during the season. Leverkusen are also understood to have secured a 10% sell-on clause as part of the arrangement. Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with Hincapie and the defender is expected to sign a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal hold advantage over Barcelona
Barcelona’s interest highlights Flick’s determination to recruit a specialist left-footed defender capable of building attacks from deep. The club had explored a move for Bastoni, but financial and sporting considerations forced them to look elsewhere. That leaves Barcelona facing a difficult challenge if they want to land Hincapie.
Should Arsenal complete the permanent transfer, any future negotiations would likely have to take place directly with the north London club rather than Leverkusen. The Blaugrana have already shown a willingness to spend heavily this summer following their reported €70m deal for Gordon. However, prising Hincapie away from Arsenal could prove significantly more complicated.
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Barcelona face difficult task to complete deal
Barcelona are expected to continue monitoring defensive options as Flick prepares for the new season. The club still want a left-footed centre-back, but Arsenal’s contractual advantage leaves little room for maneuver. Unless Arsenal back out of the deal, Barcelona may need to make a substantial offer to test Leverkusen's resolve.