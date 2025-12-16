Barcelona open talks with Borussia Dortmund hero as La Liga champions seek backup for Man City target Jules Kounde

Ryerson represents a potentially cost-effective solution for Barcelona. Unlike other high-profile targets who would command astronomical transfer fees, the full-back could be available for a more modest sum. His contract with Dortmund runs until the summer of 2028, but the report states Dortmund do not have a massive asking price.

Dortmund would likely be reluctant to lose a player described as a "hero" by the Yellow Wall for his commitment and fighting spirit. Ryerson was instrumental in the club’s run to the Champions League final in 2023-24, proving he can handle the pressure of the biggest stages in European football. However, the allure of playing for Barcelona, combined with the opportunity to work under a manager of Flick’s pedigree, could prove difficult for the player to turn down.

One of the key factors driving the interest is the player’s ability to play multiple positions. While primarily a right-back, he has frequently been deployed as a left-back during his time in Germany. This two-footedness and tactical flexibility would allow Flick to cover two positions with a single signing, a crucial factor for a squad that has often been stretched thin by injuries.

The Sky Sport report suggests that while no formal offer has been made, the interest is concrete. Barcelona scouts have been monitoring Ryerson’s performances throughout the current campaign. With the January transfer window approaching, it remains to be seen whether the reigning Spanish champions will test Dortmund’s resolve immediately or wait until the summer to launch their pursuit.